Louisiana Guardsmen arrive in Washington, D.C for the Biden-Harris Inauguration.

NEW ORLEANS– (WGNO) With heighten security measures being put in place at our Nation’s Capitol, they’ve called in extra forces.

The Louisiana National Guard is officially in Washington, D.C. to help keep the peace. They were given orders for up to 31 days but, that could be extended depending on the completion of their mission.

This isn’t the first time they’ve been there for the inauguration. The National Guard has a long history of providing support during the ceremonies. This year though will be a little different given the tension and the previous attack on the Capitol.

More than 170 soldiers and airmen from Louisiana are in Washington, D.C. for the inaugural ceremonies. On Sunday, they were sworn in as special police. The Louisiana National Guard will be providing security and communications support as requested. Taking the lead during the inauguration as the federal agency, the U.S. Secret Service is responsible for coordinating, planning, and implementing security for the Presidential Inauguration.

Throughout Washington, D.C, there are checkpoints and lots of blockades, plus there are more than 25,000 guardsmen who were called in from across the country.

“Our guardsmen and servicemen and women, I think across the board enjoy serving our state and the nation. The volunteers who chose to support this mission and go up to D.C. are part of that patriotic group that wants to serve the state and the nation at the best of their abilities,” said a spokesperson with the Louisiana National Guard.

It’s not just the Nation’s Capitol on high alert, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana lawmakers are closing the State’s Capitol today out of an abundance of caution.

Over the weekend in a joint statement, State Police and the FBI said, “So far, there have been no specific or substantiated threats to life or property.”