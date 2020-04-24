Louisiana groups team up to donate PPE

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – The Salvation Army, The Arts Council, and BRAC have teamed up to produce 500 hospital gowns through the Sewing Safe Project. The project aims to provide the personal protection equipment (PPE) needed by front-line healthcare workers in their COVID-19 response.

The Salvation Army Corps Recovery Center is working diligently to cut donated fabric so that it can be sewn by volunteers. Volunteers from the program have spent more than 15 hours cutting fabric for the gowns.

“We are extremely proud and honored to be able to participate in the Sewing Safe Project. It is more important to The Army that we focus on our mission to “Do the Most Good” and provide “Soup, Soap, and Salvation” to our most vulnerable populations.” Said Major Donald Tekautz

The Sewing Safe Project will deliver its first order of 500 gowns this week to the Baton Rouge General, and 300 more gowns will be delivered in the next 10 days. 100 gowns are on order to be delivered to Woman’s Hospital.