Louisiana gets social distancing grade

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test […]

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – Social distancing continues to be a challenge for members of the Pelican State, according to Unacast, Inc.

As of Wednesday, May 6, there are 30,399 cases of the coronavirus in Louisiana.

Uncast, Inc. provides a Social Distancing Scorecard for every state and county in the United States.

The scorecard for Louisiana can be found here.

When you look at the interactive map, you see that these parishes have earned these grades:

Acadia Parish – F

Ascension Parish – F

East Baton Rouge Parish – F

Lafayette Parish – F

Livingston Parish – F

Orleans Parish – C+

Tangipahoa Parish – F

West Baton Rouge Parish – F

The Unacast, Inc. scoring methodology can be found below:

Louisiana is one of 21 states to receive a failing grade on the Social Distancing Scorecard.