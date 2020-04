TREME COMMUNITY, NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA-- Stephanie Simon is world renown as a premier embalmer and funeral director at one of New Orleans' most popular funeral homes, Charbonnet Labat Funeral Home. As COVID-19 hits the city hard, funeral homes are being filled to capacity as more hospitals make deliveries of people who have succumbed to the coronavirus. Over the past weeks, Simon, just like others in the area in the same profession has had an overloaded work schedule. Sometimes she has up to eight bodies to be embalmed daily.

"It frightens me a whole lot. It's almost like Russian Roulette. I never thought I would ever experience anything like this.... I had a breaking point right around March the 20th. We had not received any calls with the coronavirus, but I knew it was coming. I came in to work that day and I couldn't get myself together. That same evening before I left, we received our first call... with the COVID case and I put on my cape and be superwoman. This is what I signed up for," recalls Stephanie Simon.