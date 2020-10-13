Louisiana family trapped by power lines in Hurricane Delta aftermath

OSSUN, La.– When the power poles go down, the power goes out! For Pamela Prejean and her family on Rue Scholastique Street, these power lines are trapping them in.

“It’s not really too much about the power. What I’m upset about is I can’t leave my house. I’ve been confined to this house since Friday,” Prejean said.

The power lines are creating safety issues for Pamela. She can’t go under them, or over them. She can’t get her car out of the driveway to go anywhere. Her only way out is through the field behind her house.

“I have to climb over a fence in the field to get out,” she said.

Luckily she does have a generator and she’s been cooking on the burner in her house.

She’s called the utility company, Slemco several times to have the power lines removed, but she’s still waiting.

“They said the only thing they could tell us is they know about the problem, and they know they have to do whatever they have to do to try to get to us,” she said.

She’s getting more and more frustrated as time goes on.

“This is ridiculous. They need to come out and do something about this situation. I’ve weathered the storm in this house and it is never gotten to this point before. I’ve been confined to this home for days and it’s driving me crazy,” Prejean said.

The only solution to her sanity is the power company.

But while we were reporting on the story, Slemco showed up and started to fix the power lines. They told Pamela the work should be completed by tomorrow.