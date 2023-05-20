JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) – People have stepped in to help a Jeanerette family that was forced to leave their home after a honeybee colony move inside as well.

Jude Verret and his crew with Stinger Exterminating decided to step up and help out the lively family. “Normally we charge for this service, but we do some jobs to help people out and decided to do this one,” says Verret.

The removal of the bees is a very intense process according to Verret. His crew had to locate the nest, take off the wood boards of the house, and start sucking up the bees with the vacuum which safely holds the bees through the removal and relocation process. All of the bees will be transported to Hathaway High School for the beekeeper program, so students can take care of them and sell the honey for the agriculture department.

The Lively family would like to give a shout out to Verret and the rest of his crew for their generosity in making this happen.

