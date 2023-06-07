BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — An employee of energy technology company Baker Hughes died on the job in Broussard, the company has confirmed.

Neither the name of the employee nor details of the incident have been released.

“Baker Hughes is aware of the tragic employee death that occurred at our Broussard, Louisiana, facility earlier today, June 7,” the company said in a news release. “We are devastated by the news, and our hearts go out to those impacted by this loss. The safety and well-being of our employees, contractors, and local communities is always our top priority, and we are investigating this incident internally while cooperating with the local authorities. During this difficult time, we will provide support for our employees while respecting the privacy of the family and community.”

OSHA is currently heading up the investigation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

