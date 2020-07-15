Louisiana deputy accused of stealing cash from lost wallet

FILE – This April 3, 2019, file photo shows a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. For millennials who are passionate about contributing to the greater good, there are ways to prioritize charitable giving and make the greatest impact on issues they care about (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana deputy has been fired amid accusations he stole money from a lost wallet that was turned over to authorities, according to a sheriff’s office.

Jefferson Parish patrol deputy Justin Vappie, 34, was charged with malfeasance in office on Monday and removed from his position, according to agency spokesman Capt. Jason Rivarde.

Vappie was sent to collect the wallet from a citizen who reported finding it in Metairie on Monday afternoon.

Officials discovered some of the cash was missing after the wallet was logged into evidence, Rivarde said. The office did not reveal the contents of the wallet, but said it was holding a “known amount of money.”

Vappie was being held in jail without bond on Tuesday, news outlets reported.

It was unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

By: Associated Press