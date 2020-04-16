Louisiana Department of Education advises school systems on course credit, promotions requirements for K-11 students

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Education released information to help school systems statewide determine which students should receive course credit and which students should be promoted to the next grade level.

The guidance comes after Louisiana schools closed and switched to distance-learning formats due to the COVID-19 outbreak. La. Governor John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation Wednesday to close public schools in the state for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

The state is not requiring students in kindergarten through 11th grade to take standardized tests this school year, according to LDE.

LDE suggests that school systems look at kindergarten through 8th grade students’ performances on class assignments, any benchmark assessments and course grades to determine if students can progress to the next grade.

To decide if high school students will receive course credit, school systems should determine if students demonstrated proficiency in grade-level content and courses, according to LDE.

For the full list of LDE recommendations, click here.