MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 17, 2023, Louisiana Delta Community College hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new E-Sports Game Room at its campus in Monroe, La. The room has multiple computer stations where students can play and a series of monitors for spectators.

Officials confirmed that the school does not have a competitive team at the moment, but there are hopes for one in the future.

It’s wonderful to see how Louisiana Delta Community College is investing in the well being of the their students. As we know, school can be stressful. Life can be stressful. This is a great way for their students to come, relax a little, and connect with one another. It just shows that leadership is listening and they are investing. Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis

