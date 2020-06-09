Louisiana Council members say yes to police budget for upgraded body cameras

BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – Monday night Brusly City Council approved a $90 thousand dollar contract to purchase new body cameras to equip the entire police force with upgraded equipment.

The city originally entered a contract to purchase body cameras five years ago.

Mayor Scot Rhodes says the measure could have a positive impact on both officers and citizens.

“The cameras can come on for instance if an officer has to de-holster a gun. The camera automatically comes on. Those are the kinds of things we look for in better technology for our cameras,” said Rhodes.