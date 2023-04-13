WEST CARROLL PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, Congresswoman Julia Letlow visited Oak Grove High School to share her story with the junior and senior girls. Letlow represents Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives and is the state’s first Republican woman elected for Congress.
