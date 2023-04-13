WEST CARROLL PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, Congresswoman Julia Letlow visited Oak Grove High School to share her story with the junior and senior girls. Letlow represents Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives and is the state’s first Republican woman elected for Congress.

Photo courtesy of the West Carroll Parish School Board

Photo courtesy of the West Carroll Parish School Board

Photo courtesy of the West Carroll Parish School Board

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.