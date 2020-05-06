Louisiana Celebrities Join Support for ‘Feed Louisiana Love’

NEW ORLEANS ‒ A diverse group of Louisiana entertainers and personalities have joined hands to support Feed Louisiana Love, a social media campaign to raise awareness and funding for Feeding Louisiana, a statewide network of food banks.

Musicians Hunter Hayes and Amanda Shaw are among those taking part in the campaign. Money raised will help cover the direct costs of feeding those in need, including purchasing food, storage and refrigeration, along with repackaging and distributing food.

“The need for support is urgent,” says Feeding Louisiana Executive Director Korey Patty. “In April, Louisiana food banks reported an 80% increase in demand for their services. About 40% of the families were requesting help for the first time.”

A member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization, Feeding Louisiana is a partnership of five regional members:

Participating celebrities have been asked to spread awareness of the campaign through videos and messages posted on their social media channels, using the #FeedLouisianaLove and #FeedLouisiana hashtags. Their messages will encourage donations and challenge others for support as well.

Donations for the Feed Louisiana Love campaign can be made at feedlouisianalove.com. Donors can select which food bank they want to send money to or select Feed Louisiana Love to spread their donation equally among all five food banks.

Patty says volunteers are staying home, and community organizations have been forced to close ‒ all at a time of high demand for services.

“We’re getting food to our affiliates, but distribution is a challenge,” he says. “Monetary donations are critical to helping us coordinate within our network so that food can go to the places where it’s needed most.”