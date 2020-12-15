Louisiana casts electoral votes for President Trump

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — President Donald Trump lost his Nov. 3 bid for reelection, but he did win Louisiana’s eight Electoral College votes Monday.

Electors announced their votes one-by-one inside the Louisiana State Capitol, aligning themselves with the 58% of participating state voters who backed Trump last month.

The electors, all Republicans, followed their vote with a resolution praising President Trump’s four years in office — claiming he “stopped cold the attacks on Judeo-Christian values and restored saying Merry Christmas” and “consistently promotes God and the U.S. Constitution.”

Trump’s win in Louisiana does not reflect President-elect Joe Biden’s national victory. Biden, a Democrat, secured 306 of the nation’s 538 electoral votes at Electoral College meetings Monday, as expected. Trump has refused to concede the election, citing baseless claims of voter fraud.

The Louisiana electors also issued a statement asking the congressional delegations of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia and Michigan to object to their states’ electors. (Official vote counts show Biden won in each of those states.)

Congress will formally count all 538 Electoral College votes — including Louisiana’s eight — on Jan. 6, the final step before Biden takes the presidential oath on Jan. 20.