BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Parish Brewing Company announced a new Raising Cane’s-inspired IPA that will be hitting the shelves on Wednesday.

Named “No Slaw Extra Toast,” the brewery said this beer is a “brand-new, innovative twist” influenced by Raising Cane’s lemonade. The flavor profile is described as crisp, hazy, and tropical.

The IPA will be available to buy in-person and online at shop.parishbeer.com at 11 a.m. on July 28.

Parish Brewing Company is a craft brewery in Broussard, La.