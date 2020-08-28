Louisiana braces for impact and officials are gearing up for recovery mode.

Efforts are still underway in Louisiana, as residents brace for storm number two.

Officials are staging across the state for aftermath and recovery.

Generators, highwater vehicles and command centers are being put in place as Hurricane Laura barrels towards land.

“Continue to prepare. Make all of your final preparations now don’t wait until the last minute,” warned Jaclyn Hotard, St. John the Baptist Parish President

Utility workers are standing by. First responders are gearing up and city officials are hard at work getting ready for what’s being predicted as a major hurricane when Laura makes landfall.

In Terrebonne Parish, they are all hands on deck.

“Man power-wise, since we evacuated the (jail.) I’ve been able to double my man power on the road. All those correctional officers are riding with patrol officers so now we’ve doubled our units,” shared Sheriff Tim Soignet, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Another area that’s no stranger to storms and flooding is St. John the Baptist Parish.

With no levee system as a barrier, the Parish President is calling for some evacuations.

“We’ve called for a voluntary evacuation of all of our lower lying areas north of I-10. That would include Friener, Peavine, Manshack areas and in pleasure bend. These residents are very seasoned so they know whether they need to leave or go,” said Jaclyn Hotard, St. John the Baptist Parish President.

Getting ready for the aftermath, the Red Cross is setting up.

“We are really making sure that anyone in Louisiana and Texas impacted will be able to receive service from the Red Cross,” explained Katy Sandusky, Red Cross Regional Communications Director.



Besides supplies, after the storm passes having connectivity is crucial. AT&T is staging through Louisiana, ready for recovery mode.

“As it relates to right now, AT&T is staging extra generators, highwater vehicles, airboats, command centers and other equipment throughout number plus locations across Louisiana. Specifically, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, Bosier, Lafayette and Pineville,” shared Michael J. Ruffin, AT&T Regional Director.

Mandatory evacuations are now issued for Jean Lafitte, Lower Lafitte, Crown Point and Barataria. All of those coastal areas need to brace for impact.