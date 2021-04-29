Louisiana bill bans transgender girls from playing girls sports at school

Baton Rouge, La – A bill that would prohibit transgender girls from playing on female sports teams at school has passed the Senate Education Committee. The vote was unanimous.

The bill was written by Louisiana Senator Beth Mizell, a Republican from Franklinton, who says the bill “protects female athletes.”

Mizell’s bill was supported by the wife of Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson, Sheila Thompson Johnson, who’s a former women’s basketball coach.

“I believe in protecting women,” said Johnson, “and preserving the unique opportunities set aside for them in the law.”

Arguing against the bill, former state legislator Melissa Flournoy said the senators should “understand the national business climate” — reminding them that the NCAA will not host championship games in states that pass laws that discriminate against transgender athletes.

New Orleans is scheduled to hots the NCAA Final Four basketball championship next year.

The bill now goes to the full state senate for a vote but Governor Edwards has indicated that he will veto any anti-transgender legislation that reaches his desk.