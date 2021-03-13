Louisiana artist weaves fabric in historic mural in honor of Vice President Kamala Harris

WASHINGTON, D.C. — More than 150 women from across the country participated in history-making art installation to celebrate International Women’s Day on Monda.

Charmel Lester

Shreveport artist Charmel Lester was one of them.

Lester, a noted fabric artist and founder of the Shreveport-based community art initiative, Yarning for Hope, was invited to Washington D.C. to help international street artist London Kaye install her crochet mural honoring United States Vice President Kamala Harris.

The 20–foot-tall work of art featuring Vice President Harris is titled “I’m Speaking.”

Each invitee submitted a crochet square to be woven into the fabric mural.

The mural was created as a part of Love Across the USA, a community art initiative celebrating women’s voices.