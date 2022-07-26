BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Attorney General Jeff Landry is promising an appeal after a judge refused to let Louisiana’s abortion ban go into effect pending an appeal.

Baton Rouge Judge Don Johnson ruled against a request from Landry to suspend his own ruling that puts Louisiana’s abortion ban on hold.

Johnson’s ruling last week allows Louisiana’s three abortion clinics to continue procedures while a lawsuit makes its way through the court system. The lawsuit was filed by a north Louisiana abortion clinic.

Landry sought to have Johnson suspend his ruling and allow enforcement of a ban that was put into state law in anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe vs Wade, which the high court did in June.

Landry took to Twitter to say he trusts the Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeal will overturn Johnson’s ruling.