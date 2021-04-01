Loranger high school coach accused of decking the principal

LORANGER, La. – An argument that turned “physical” left Loranger High School Principal Gary Perkins on the floor of a school hallway, and Coach Michael Washington charged with battery.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Tuesday (Mar. 30).

The Sheriff’s report says it started in an administrative office — a dispute about “a training reimbursement.” The report says the dispute “quickly escalated from a verbal argument to a physical altercation.”

The investigation identified Coach Washington as the “aggressor,” saying that he “physically assaulted Principal Perkins.. knocking him to the ground.”

The Sheriff’s office issued Washington a misdemeanor summons on the charge of simple battery.

According to the investigation, there were no serious injuries.