Loomis: We would love to have Drew back

ATLANTA, GA – NOVEMBER 28: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the second half of a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis confirmed Wednesday that the Saints would like to have free agent quarterback Drew Brees back with the Saints.

If the two sides can reach agreement on a contract, Brees will return for his 15th season, and perhaps beyond with the club.

Loomis covered the topic of a Brees return and many others at his annual meeting with the local media Wednesday in Mobile.

