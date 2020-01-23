Loomis: We would love to have Drew back

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis confirmed Wednesday that the Saints would like to have free agent quarterback Drew Brees back with the Saints.
If the two sides can reach agreement on a contract, Brees will return for his 15th season, and perhaps beyond with the club.
Loomis covered the topic of a Brees return and many others at his annual meeting with the local media Wednesday in Mobile.
Here’s a report from @wgnosports
"We lost," said Loomis, referring to the Saints wildcard playoff loss to the Vikings. "In the playoffs, you play good teams, and they beat us."