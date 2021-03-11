Looking for the vaccine and can’t find availability? WGNO is making it easy to find a location near you. Here is how to find available vaccines:

Dozens of locations still have available time slots for you to get the Covid-19 vaccine today and tomorrow.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)– As restrictions in the city are loosening, vaccine opportunities are multiplying but, some people say they are still having trouble finding a site to get vaccinated.

There are a couple that are actively taking appointments for vaccinations.

Depaul Community Health Centers have new vaccine sites for those who are eligible and by appointment only between 9:00 A.M. til 5:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 11. Also on that day, vaccinations will be available at McDonogh 35 Senior High School on Cadillac Street.

The next day, Friday, March 12, vaccines are available at Xavier University’s Fitness Center on Drexel Avenue. These are by appointment only and you can call 504-207-1080

Now, if you aren’t able to make an appointment for those, WGNO is making it easier than ever to find other available vaccination opportunities near you, and here’s how to do it.

At the top of each page of our website, there’s a red banner across, click on that. From there, you can find vaccination sites in the metro-area with appointments actively available.

If you’re looking for a later date or a different location, scroll all the way down and we have a master list available to click on or simply click here. This will bring you to a PDF containing all known vaccination sites across the entire state.

You can also find all this info on the newly redesigned WGNO news app.

Anyone who’s unable to leave their home because of a medical or mobility issue can call the city helpline at 3-1-1. City healthcare workers are prepared to bring the vaccine right to your front door.