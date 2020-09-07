Looking for a job? Several restaurants are hiring including new Mid-City hot spot, Trep’s

NEW ORLEANS– Looking for a job? There are several local restaurants looking to hire you.

On this Labor Day, many are off work, but because of the pandemic many are still unemployed.

When you drive down Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Metairie, you can see signs that read: “Now Hiring,” at several locations.

Both Popeyes and Rally’s are hiring and paying $10 an hour. Take 5 Oil Change is hiring as well.

There’s a lot of buzz about a new restaurant opening in Mid-City. Trep’s is opening on Friday, and they put out that they are hiring on social media and the response has been incredible.

“I’ve been in the restaurant business for years and sometimes responses on Craigslist and social media can be hit or miss, but this has been phenomenal,” Danny Akers, General Manager and Co-Partner of Trep’s said.

They’re hiring for all restaurant positions including: line cook, dishwashers, servers, hosts, runners, and bartenders.

“Everyone I made an offer to said yes,” Akers said.

They are offering incentives like higher hourly wage and front house workers will share tips.

While some may be applying just to fulfill unemployment requirements, Akers said that for the most part he’s noticed these applicants are wanting a long term job.

“They are really excited and they are hungry to work and be part of our team here,” he said.

So if you’re looking for work, the word is getting out, who’s looking to hire.

For more information about Trep’s click HERE.