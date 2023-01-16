Barbara Lacen Keller

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Longtime civic activist Barbara Lacen Keller died Monday.

Keller’s family confirmed her passing after a brief illness. She recently retired after a long career working in different capacities at city hall.

She also served on a host of boards including the Jazz and Heritage Foundation, WWOZ, Preservation Resource Center.

Barbara Lacen Keller speaking about the culture with WGNO’s LBJ in 2003 (Courtesy DJ Studios)

Keller was a staunch advocate of the city’s second line culture and was a member of the Lady Buck Jumpers Social Aid and Pleasure Club.

Keller also was a member and chaplain of the Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale’ Mardi Gras organization.

Barbara Lacen Keller was 76 years old. Funeral arrangements have not yet been made public.