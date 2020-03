Freret Hardware & Paint is open on the sidewalk

NEW ORLEANS - Need a hammer?

Toilet paper?

This place is stocked and set up for business on the sidewalk.

You cannot go inside.

Not now.

WGNO News with a Twist reporter Wild Bill Wood is shopping at Freret Hardware & Paint.

It's one of the oldest in New Orleans.

And it's still in business during the coronavirus crisis.