NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Only in New Orleans will you find bunny ears and beads on Easter Day.

The 38th Annual French Quarter Easter Parade enchanted the thousands of people who lined the streets of the French Quarter.

The late Chris Owens started the tradition, so some parade participants paid tribute to her.

“I wanted to keep her spirit,” entertainer Jennifer Jones said. “It’s like, what would Chris Owens do? She would have a fabulous hat, right, and I know she’d have the dress. Her spirit is definitely here, so here’s to Chris Owens!”

Among the crowd were many locals, as well as vacationers who were experiencing the Easter parade for the very first time. They may have missed the Easter Bunny at their own homes, but they still got their hands on some goodies.

Sunday’s festivities were enjoyed by adults and children.

“It’s been a great experience for us because we get a taste of New Orleans in the way that’s very family-friendly, which we know is a good idea,” Jeremy Brisiel, of New York, said as he watched the parade with his daughter Tula.

Now that these families have a taste of what Easter in New Orleans is like, they say they have to come back!

“Yeah, I think it will be an Easter we think about for a very long time and maybe we do again pretty soon,” Brisiel said.