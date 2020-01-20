Zulu announces 2020 route change via their facebook page

NEW ORLEANS– The Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club announced that their parade will take a slightly different route when it hits the street on Mardi Gras Day, 2020.

The krewe posted a map on their facebook page on Sunday afternoon, announcing the changes.

According to that map, Zulu will start at the intersection of Jackson Avenue and South Claiborne and travel to St. Charles Avenue, where the parade will take a left.

It will ten travel to Poydras Street, where it will take a left and go to Loyola Avenue, where it will take a right, cross Canal Street and take a left onto Orleans Avenue.

The Parade will travel to North Broad Street, where it will disband.