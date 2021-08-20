Zoo-To-Do postponed due to increase of COVID-19 cases in children

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, the Greater New Orleans area, Audubon Nature Institute announced the postponement of Zoo-To-Do for Kids presented by Children’s Hospital New Orleans until Friday, November 12.

Due to the increase of COVID-19 cases among children organizers believe it is safer to push the event to a later date.

Zoo-To-Do for Kids presented by Children’s Hospital New Orleans was scheduled to be held on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Audubon Zoo. Audubon is working closely with Children’s Hospital to determine the best plan moving forward.

“We are disappointed that we won’t be able to enjoy Zoo-to-Do for Kids as originally planned, but are hopeful that by following safety protocol and continuing to encourage our community to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, it will be safe for us to gather together again soon, and celebrate all that this wonderful event has to offer for families across our community,” said President and CEO of Children’s Hospital New Orleans John R. Nickens IV.

Tickets to the event, including Sponsor and Patron packages, will be transferred to November 12, 2021.

Audubon is consulting with local public health officials to determine the next steps for the Hancock Whitney Zoo-To-Do on Friday, September 17.

As planned, the event will include enhanced health and safety protocols that adhere to the City of New Orleans current guidelines.

The 2021 Lexus Vehicle Raffle and Luxury Raffle drawings will occur as planned.