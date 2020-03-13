Zion Williamson says he is covering salaries for all Smoothie King Center workers for next 30 days

NEW ORLEANS – Pelicans star power forward Zion Williamson announced via Instagram that he is doing to what his mother taught him to do, be respectful and be grateful.

In the post, Zion pledges to “cover the salaries for all of those Smoothie King Center workers for the next 30 days.”

Zion says, “This is a small way for me to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so great to me and my teammates and hopefully we can all join together to relieve some of the stress and hardship caused by this national health crisis. “