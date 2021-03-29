Zion scores 28, Pelicans beat Boston 115-109

BOSTON (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 28 points and the New Orleans Pelicans held on after blowing most of a 17-point, fourth quarter lead to beat Boston 115-109 in the Celtics’ first game in front of their home fans since before the pandemic.
A masked crowd of 2,298 — officially a sellout at the state-mandated limit of 12% of the TD Garden capacity — cheered (and booed) the Celtics, waved signs and shouted profane taunts at the referees.
Jayson Tatum scored 34 with nine rebounds for Boston, which had won two in a row.