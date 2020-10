NEW ORLEANS – Hurricane Zeta left plenty of damage in its wake.

Numerous trees were brought down in the Lakeview area and many brought power lines down with them. More than 400,000 people are in the dark Thursday morning after the storm.

St. Charles Avenue saw similar damage. Many tree limbs were brought down as was an awning on a dry-cleaning business in the 2000 block.

Zeta was well northeast of the area and a cold front was moving in at midnight.