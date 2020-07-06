Yvonne Bechet, the NOPD’s first black female officer, has died

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD‘s first black female officer has died.

Yvonne Bechet served as an NOPD officer for 22 years. Bechet spent time as an undercover narcotics officer, and even became one of the city’s first black female deputy chiefs.

She was 83 years old.

“Yvonne Bechet, the pioneering NOPD officer who became the first woman to serve as Deputy Superintendent of the NOPD, passed yesterday,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said. “She was among the first courageous advocates for reform of the NOPD, long before most ‘got religion.’ She didn’t just talk the talk, she walked the lonely and often dangerous walk. May she rest in God’s perfect peace.”