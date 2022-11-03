NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Headed toward his hundredth birthday, David Oreck still has the pilot’s license he got as a teenager.
WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants to show you that even on a drizzly day David Oreck finds freedom.
Sometimes aboard the go-cart, he got for his birthday.
That was way back when he turned 80.
For a lot of us, David Oreck is a household name.
You probably have his name around your house.
On your vacuum cleaner that has his name on it.
That’s the Oreck.
On television, he was a star.
He sold his vacuum cleaners for half a century.
And these days, he still cleans up well.
Around the house at the end of a country road in Mississippi, not far from New Orleans.
David Oreck says, “as it turns out, I’m still around.”
He’s a Veteran of World War 2.
He enlisted in fly B-29 bombers in the United States Air Force.
After the war, he navigated to New Orleans where he turned a part-time job into a half-a-billion-dollar-a-year company.
Since he sold the business a few years back, he can sit back.
But he still stands by his motto.
David Oreck says, “never, ever, ever give up.”
He’s a veteran.
Of life.
Liberty.
And the pursuit of cleanliness.
David Oreck is truly one of our Veterans Voices on WGNO.