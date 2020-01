NEW ORLEANS - The Mystic Krewe of Nyx, in conjunction with the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission, will celebrate the opening of the first of three inclusive playgrounds funded by Nyx on January 26.

The event will go from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. in Mid-City, along the Lafitte Greenway at Conti St. and N. Jefferson Davis Pkwy. The playgrounds, each with a price tag north of $130,000 each, will also be built in Algiers and New Orleans East.