NEW ORLEANS - The George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts in partnership with the New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute (NOCHI) has announced that it will celebrate the culinary legacy of Chef Paul Prudhomme with an Aioli Dinner Supper Club on Thursday, March 12.

The evening will feature dishes inspired by Chef Paul Prudhomme, prepared by special guest Chefs Frank Brigtsen, Dickie Brennan and Morgan Landry (Research & Development Chef of Magic Seasoning Blends).