Making a list. Checking it twice: 'Tis the season

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – Richard Martinell is the man with the low down on what you need to survive hurricane season.

That’s why he wears the red vest.

That’s why he is in charge at Lowe’s.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is making a list and checking it twice with Richard.

On the list, is a generator.

It’ll cost between $600 and $1,500 depending on what the demand is for your home.

Let there be light.

Don’t forget a flashlight may become your best friend when if the power goes out.

And a tarp.

Most people use them after the storm.

Richard Martinell says, “a lot of people use this prior to the storm to protect windows from flying debris.”

Any season is a good season to stock up on batteries.

That’s especially now.

And new this season, is what’s called the Flood Protection Starter Kit.

It’s designed to keep water from seeping through doors and windows.