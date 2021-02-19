Your guide to Fish Fry Friday – Dates, locations and menus

NEW ORLEANS — Mardi Gras is over, and Lent has begun, which means the return of the annual tradition of the Fish Fry Fridays.

Check out these delicious fish fry’s happening all around the New Orleans area, courtesy of the Archdiocese of New Orleans:

Friday, February 19, 2021

Our Lady of Lourdes Fish Fry

Menu: Fried Fish/Shrimp/Combo Plate – $12 Seafood Pasta – $5 Seafood Gumbo – $5 Side Orders – $2 Desserts – $1; All plates come with French Fried, bread, and choice of one side; side order substitution for fries is an additional $2. Seafood and Fries cooked in Peanut Oil. Sides vary by availability. Call (504) 682-7070 for more information.

St. Bonaventure Fish Fry

St. Bonaventure Parish, Avondale, LA – Menu: Fried Fish and Potatoes; there may be additional menu options as the Lenten Season progresses

St. Peter Fish Fry

St. Peter (Reserve) LaCour Center 1550 Hwy. 44, Reserve, LA – Fried Catfish and Fried Shrimp French Fries, Potato Salad and Dinner Roll $10.00 meal

St. Ann Fish Fry

Location: St. Ann Church and Shrine

Knights of Columbus #3465 -Fried Fish, boiled Potatoes, Corn, Bread, Cookie $10. All Lenten Meals will be “Take and Go” only.

St. Hubert Fish Fry

Location: St. Hubert Church

$10 – Fried Fish, Mac & Cheese, Vegetable, & Dessert

St. Margaret Mary Fish Fry

Location: St. Margaret Mary, Slidell

$10 a plate FRIED FISH MAC AND CHEESE COLESLAW ROLL; Drive through only; enter at the El Paso Gate

St. John the Baptist Fish Fry

Location: St. John the Baptist, Folsom

Fried domestic catfish, cole slaw, hush puppies, twice baked potatoes $10.00 per plate drinks $1.00 each

St. Gabriel the Archangel Fish Fry

Location: St. Gabriel the Archangel

$10 per plate includes Two Pieces of Fish, Mac & Cheese, Veggies, Salad (Potato or Tossed), Dessert & Drink! Baked Fish is available as a pre-order option only; place baked fish orders before 12noon on Thursdays! Fax Large Pick-Up Orders of 10 or More to (504) 288-8585 For More Information, Call the Parish Office (504) 282-0296

St. Cletus Knights of Columbus Fish Fry

Location:St. Cletus Church

Fish, Oyster and Shrimp plates and po-boys. Desserts and drinks also available.

Our Lady of the Angels Fish Fry

Location: Our Lady of the Angels, Waggaman

1. Fried Fish Dinner (4pieces)-$10.00 Cajun Boiled Corn & Potatoes & Homemade dinner roll. 2. Blackened Fish Dinner (2filets)- $10.00. Cajun Boiled Corn & potatoes & Homemade dinner roll. 3. Shrimp & Okra Gumbo Dinner-$9.00. Potato salad & Boiled corn & Homemade Dinner Roll. Drinks available.

Our Lady of Divine Providence Knights of Columbus #9347 Fish Fry

4:00 PM

Location: Our Lady of Divine Providence

Fried Catfish or Crawfish Pie Platter – $9.00 each (All platters include Potatoes, Corn and Roll) Crawfish Pie – $4.00 each of 3 for $10 Crawfish Etuoffe with rice – $5/pint

Ascension of Our Lord Fish Fry

Location: Ascension of Our Lord Church

$10 plate: 2 large pieces of fish (fried or grilled) with cajun boiled corn and potatoes $8 plate: 1 large piece of fish (fried or grilled) with cajun boiled corn and potatoes.

St. Jane de Chantal Knights of Columbus Fish Fry

Location: St. Jane de Chantal Parish

Fried Fish or Shrimp, French Fries, Cole Slaw, Bread, Drink of choice all for $ 9.00 with desserts for nominal fee.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Fish Fry

Catfish Dinner plate with Cole Slaw, French Bread, and either Fries or White Beans-$10.00

Holy Name of Mary/Knights of Columbus Santa Maria Council 1724 Fish Fry

Location: Holy Name of Mary

Catfish Plate: $10 Shrimp Plate: $11 Combo (catfish and shrimp): $12 Plates come with fries, coleslaw, green beans, and bread Desserts for sale Credit/Debit Cards accepted for $0.25 fee

Divine Mercy Parish Fish Fry

Location: Divine Mercy Church

Divine Mercy Parish’s Knights of Columbus are hosting a Drive-Thru Fish Fry from 11am-7pm. Menu: Fried fish, french fries, corn on the cob and a roll for only $10.

St. Jerome Fish Fry

11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Location: St. Jerome Catholic Church

Fish Dinner with french fries, salad, and bread for $10.70. Other items including a seafood combo meal available.

St. Joan of Arc Knights of Columbus Fish Fry

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Location: St. Joan of Arc, 529 W. 5th St, LaPlace or Drive thru only at 346 Fir Street, LaPlace

Fish plates-$10, Shrimp & combo plates-$12. Plates include roasted potatoes, corn on the cob & hush puppies.

St. Anselm Fish Fry

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: St. Anselm Parish

Fish plates, Shrimp plates, Seafood Platters, Shrimp Caesar Salad, and Gumbo all available. Visit stanslemparish.org for more information.

Most Holy Trinity Fish Fry

4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

$10 – Catfish dinner or Shrimp Dinner or Shrimp & Catfish Dinner or Crawfish Pie Dinner or Crawfish Pie & Catfish Dinner or Crawfish Pie & Shrimp Dinner or Boiled Shrimp Salad Dinner; $6 Kids Dinner (Fried Shrimp or Fried Shrimp or Crawfish Pie

Our Lady of Divine Providence Knights of Columbus #9347 Fish Fry

4:00 PM

Location: Our Lady of Divine Providence

Fried Catfish or Crawfish Pie Platter – $9.00 each (All platters include Potatoes, Corn and Roll) Crawfish Pie – $4.00 each of 3 for $10 Crawfish Etuoffe with rice – $5/pint

Mary Queen of Peace Fish Fry

5:00 PM – 7:30 PM – Take-Out Only through the school cafeteria or Stay & Dine with outdoor seating at the pavilion (weather permitting)

Our Knights of Columbus will hold their annual Lenten Fish Fries each Friday during Lent, except Good Friday. Dinners will be $10.00 and served from 5:00 to 7:30 PM which includes Fish / Shrimp, or a combo of both, Baked Fish, plus two sides, dessert, and a drink. Child’s plate is $5.

Friday, February 26, 2021

St. Francis Xavier Fish Fry

Location: St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church

Fried Fish Dinner – $10, Gumbo – $6, Pizza Slice – $1. Drive-through only

Holy Family’s Fish Fry (Luling)

Location: Holy Family Parish, Luling, LA

Fried fish and sides – $8 March 5 – Fish tacos and sides – $8

St. Philip Neri Fish Fry

Location: St. Philip Neri Parish, Metairie, LA

$12 Adult Plate: Generous portion of domestic fried catfish, baked macaroni and cheese, green beans and French bread slice $6 Kid’s plate: Smaller portion of domestic fried catfish, macaroni and cheese, and French bread slice

Location: St. Ann Church and Shrine

St. Ann Men’s Club – Fried Fish $10, Shrimp $10, Combo $12 – all served with smashed potatoes, green beans, and bread. Seafood Gumbo $5, Pizza by the slice $2, Fries $1. All Lenten Meals will be “Take and Go” only.

Friday, March 5, 2021

Holy Family Fish Fry (Luling)

Friday, March 12, 2021

St. Francis Xavier Fish Fry

Location: St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church

Fried Fish Dinner – $10, Gumbo – $6, Pizza Slice – $1. Drive-through only

Friday, March 19, 2021

Location: St. Ann Church and Shrine

St. Ann Men’s Club – Fried Fish $10, Shrimp $10, Combo $12 – all served with smashed potatoes, green beans, bread; Seafood Gumbo $5, Pizza by the slice $2, Fries $1. All Lenten Meals will be “Take and Go” only.

Friday, March 26, 2021

