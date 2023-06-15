HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) – He has faith.

The faith that calls him to pray, every day.

And most every Sunday at Pineview Church of Christ in his hometown of Hammond, Louisiana.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is following Ivan Scioneaux around town.

He is twenty years old.

This man with faith also has hope.

He hopes to get your vote.

He’s running for the Louisiana State Senate.

When he shakes your hand, he tells you his story.

He’s a 2020 high school graduate.

And a member of the Army National Guard.

He’s a man who makes his living selling insurance.

And if he’s elected he will be, by then twenty-one.

And on the road to becoming, he believes, the youngest state senator in Louisiana history.