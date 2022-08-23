#7 in his family, #1 in gymnastics

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – When he was a baby, he would crawl right out of his crib, then tumble to the floor.

Naturally.

Gracefully.

Like an Olympic athlete.

Now, when he tumbles, WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says he finishes in first place.

That’s in gymnastics contests across America.

His name is Royal Celestine.

Bill Wood asks, “what’s the overall goal?”

Royal Celestine says, “perfection.”

His mom named him Royal because she believes he was born to be king.

Royal says, “it’s a good name and it can’t get any better than Royal.”

In a class by himself, he is in a class by himself.

His coach, Coach Toni Mortillaro saw his talent when Royal was just five.

Royal is an honor roll student who wants to be a mechanical engineer.

He says, “I want to build boats and cars, maybe ships if I become super successful.”

When your name is Royal, the kingdom belongs to you.

In this case, his majesty reigns on the mat/

And rules, in the air.

