You’ll look twice to see what’s painted on a Louisiana teacher’s truck

He's the coach with words of wisdom

MADISONVILLE, La. (WGNO) – On the road again.

He’s Madisonville Junior High School teacher John Wondergem.

John’s got a good GPS in the pickup he drives to work.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says the GPS reminds him that it’s not about the destination, it’s all about the journey.

On his Louisiana field of dreams, John Wondergem is a gem of a PE teacher.

He’s the coach who gives his all.

A few years ago, he took it in for the touchdown of a lifetime.

He gave one of his kidneys to a 14-year-old student.

John says he needed it and he, himself, had one to give.

John and his wife Julie, also a teacher, took in fourteen foster kids.

They’ve adopted five.

And had time to have two biological kids.

After that, he started a summer camp for foster teenagers.

Just like the truck he drives, a Louisiana teacher is on a roll.

He’s in the driver’s seat.

He puts his pickup where his heart is.

In his very own word, he’s own a mission he says is, “awesome!”