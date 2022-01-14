Fired up for Mardi Gras in the French Quarter

You'll go bananas over this new king cake

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – At the pink palace of a restaurant in the French Quarter, General Manager Christian Pendleton arrives like a Las Vegas headliner.

He’s on fire as the host here to introduce you to the star of the show, Bananas Foster.

It’s the deep-dish dessert that was invented in New Orleans, WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says, right here at Brennan’s Restaurant.

It was back in the fifties, New Orleans was one of the world’s main ports for bananas.

And then, Bill Wood says, “there was this guy named Foster who used hang out at Brennan’s.

And now, Bananas Foster really takes the cake.

The King Cake.

The New Orleans recipe just rose right up and into Mardi Gras royalty with the Bananas Foster King Cake…making its Mardi Gras debut this Carnival Season.

Where can you get one? Just click right here to find out.

