You can sing along: ‘The Krewe of Quarantine’

Is this the song for Mardi Gras 2021?

COVINGTON, La – He hopes he’s got a hit on his hands.

It’s a new song from a Louisiana singer and songwriter.

WGNO’s Bill Wood has the man and the song.

His name is Ricky Windhorst.

Rickey moves up to the microphone with a Mardi Gras musical message for the moment.

He calls his song The Krewe of Quarantine.

Ricky wrote the song with Mary Grace Knapp, another Louisiana songwriter.

It’s a collaboration of creativity in the middle of the crisis.

No pandemic could ever stop the music.

Not for one mind.

In a Mardi Gras state of mind.