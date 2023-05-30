On stage in the Blue Room, Saturday, June 3

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It’s almost show time.

And just in time to tell you, these actresses are not actresses.

They are all New Orleans women.

And they are the stars of The Women, the Broadway play from 1936.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood has your ticket.

The Women are on the stage in the Blue Room at the Roosevelt.

The show is Saturday, June 3.

If you’d like to see them, just give the director a phone call.

Her name is Cathie Choppin Weinstein.

Her number is 504-228-1915.