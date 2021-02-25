For a date. Or for just you and your book

NEW ORLEANS – A bookstore can be about the loneliest place on earth.

Abandoned by the internet.

Then, practically put out of business by the pandemic.

Tubby & Coo’s is the New Orleans bookstore named for Candice Huber’s grandparents.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says the store is a lifelong dream for Candice.

Now it’s a bit of a nightmare.

Kind of like the current climate for going on a date.

The crisis makes it hard to find a location.

Hardly any address to socialize and social distance.

Unless, the location is a bookstore.

You can book this bookstore by just clicking right here.