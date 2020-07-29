YLC unveils 2020 ‘New Orleans: Proud to Call it Home’ flags

NEW ORLEANS – Young Leadership Council’s new merchandising line is now available for pre-order, kicking off with two sizes of the limited-edition 2020 “Proud to Call it Home” flag.

The flag was designed by local young professional and YLC member Lorraine Lorio and will be sold by local small business enterprise Alice & Amelia.

The 12.5″x18″ garden flag costs $20 and the 40″x28″ porch flag costs $40; both flags can be pre-ordered HERE, through August 31.

YLC President of the Board, Kevin Ferguson said, “Flags have always been used as a form of communication and can tell a story about a home or neighborhood. It’s our hope that the Proud to Call It Home flags will serve as a unifying message throughout New Orleans communities, reminding people why they are proud to call the city home. We have seen our city come together during this challenging period, and it’s our hope these will encourage everyone to continue putting public health and safety first.”

Purchases directly support YLC’s volunteer-led community projects that develop the young

leaders moving New Orleans towards a more equitable, inclusive, and prosperous future for

everyone.

Over the years, YLC’s “New Orleans: Proud to Call it Home” mantra has united our community

of New Orleans natives and newcomers alike — to reflect on how far this city has come and to

inspire us all to keep working to improve our home.

Board Member Caroline Hayes, who serves on the committee says, “New Orleanians have proven, time and time again, that we are resilient in the wake of a disaster. The resurgence of the Proud to Call It Home campaign is a rallying cry for young professionals to continue working hard to keep all of Greater New Orleans on an upward trajectory.”