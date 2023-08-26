LORANGER, La. (WGNO) — A flower farm in Tangipahoa Parish is battling flare-ups after a wildfire tore through their property this week.

This year alone there have been over four hundred wildfires in the state. One of them took place at Yellow Van Farm, a flower farm in Tangipahoa Parish.

“So many people have come out and helped us clean up and we are back operating. The community really showed up to help us out,” said Yellow Van Farm owner Destin Sims.

After a twenty-four-hour battle, days later Sims and fire crews are continuing to watch for hot spots.

“We are checking it every few hours. They were monitoring more often now they are doing pass-bys every so often as well,” said Sims.

Passing through you’ll notice a reward sign from the fire department. Two thousand dollars, if anyone knows who may have started the fire. The owner says they are willing to double the reward to find out who is responsible.

“When the fire department was out here they believed it was an intentional fire. We don’t know if that means someone started it or if it was a cigarette, we don’t know. They put the sign up so when we were doing one of our passes we saw the sign,” said Sims.

With no sign of hot and dry conditions letting up, the hope is for rain to come through. However, those with a love for flowers can know business is back in order.

“Everybody was supportive at the farmer’s market, we sold out in Hammond and Covington. We are going to take next week off and catch up on all the work that wasn’t done. We are hoping that people see these stories and are more cautious and it doesn’t happen to other people,” said Sims.

