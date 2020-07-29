Xavier University receives anonymous $20 million donation

NEW ORLEANS – Xavier University has received an anonymous $20 million donation.

Xavier announced on July 18 that it had received the largest private donation to the university from a single individual ever.

The university will use the money to expand scholarships and hire more faculty.

“This is a remarkable demonstration of support and encouragement for Xavier and its mission, and a reminder that what we do is important-not only at the University, but also within our global community,” Xavier President Reynold Verret said. “This gift will enhance the university’s capacity to educate in the medical sciences, pharmacy, law, the arts, and the social sciences.”

Xavier officials have said the donor’s representatives talked to the university’s president about the university’s mission and dedication. No further information on the donor has been released.