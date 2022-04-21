NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On April 21, Xavier University of Louisiana announced some big news.

According to school officials, the University announced the decision to enter the planning phase to build a Graduate School of Health Sciences and Medical School.

Along with the graduate programs, Xavier University has continued to add other programs such as a Physician’s Assistant program, a master’s in Public Health program, Speech Pathology, Pharmaceutical Studies, and Health Analytics.

The pandemic shined a light on the necessity for greater diversity in the medical profession.

Dr. Reynold Verret, President of Xavier University of Louisiana addressed the importance of the programs.

Xavier was founded with the mission of promoting the creation of a just and humane society through education,” President Verret stated. “The establishment of graduate education programs dedicated to the preparation of more black healthcare professionals is a natural extension of our foundress’ legacy as we approach our second century of service. It is also where we are called to answer a critical need of our nation. Dr. Reynold Verret, President of Xavier University of Louisiana