Xavier University extends closure due to Hurricane Ida aftermath

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday, Xavier University of Louisiana will being relocating remaining students on its New Orleans campus to Dallas on buses departing at 10 a.m.

According to a school release, Xavier will cover the costs related to lodging and dining in Dallas.

Will essential services severely impacted by Hurricane Ida, all university buildings will be closed and on-campus classes canceled until it is safe to return.

However, remote instruction will resume beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

