BATON ROUGE, La. (BR Proud) -- This year, state officials are asking high school seniors to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by Feb. 1, 2021. The request is part of a new program, FAFSA Now Pilot, initiated by the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance (LOSFA), in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Education.

“Completing the FAFSA early means students could potentially receive their college award letters sooner so they can know how much aid they will qualify for,” said Dr. Sujuan Boutte, executive director of LOSFA. “Once the application is complete, seniors can begin searching for scholarships and planning out how they will pay for the rest of their college education.”